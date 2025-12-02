XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 28,031 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 269.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,031 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,154.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.12 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

