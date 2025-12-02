Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE EFT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.