Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE EFT opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
