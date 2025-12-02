Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.