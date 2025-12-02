Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Featured Stories

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

