Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Cowen

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $3,087,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 138.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.