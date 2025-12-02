Citigroup Begins Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

PFE stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

