Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%
NYSE:ETG opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $22.47.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
