Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1293 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:ETG opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.