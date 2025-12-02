Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.19

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Global Value Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.