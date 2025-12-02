Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BXMX opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,531,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 260,070 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,004,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 99,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 986,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 861,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.