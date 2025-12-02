JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Stock

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DTM opened at $121.10 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 198.9% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

