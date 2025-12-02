Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in IQVIA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 26,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.69. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $234.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

