The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy” Rating

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNTG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $982.36 million, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.15%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 651.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 161.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

