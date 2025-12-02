Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Trading Down 23.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) dropped 23.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.12 and last traded at GBX 19.38. Approximately 75,468,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 767% from the average daily volume of 8,703,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.30.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.
Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c.
