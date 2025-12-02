XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,828 TransUnion $TRU

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 370.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total value of $80,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 63,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,248.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $644,043. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 target price on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

