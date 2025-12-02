Westerkirk Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Storage $PSA

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $271.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $349.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.