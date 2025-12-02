LCI Industries $LCII Shares Bought by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 226.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries comprises 0.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 45.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $72.31 and a 1 year high of $122.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

