Westerkirk Capital Inc. Takes $3.09 Million Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $503,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,739.12. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,693 shares of company stock worth $5,507,997. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $89.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

