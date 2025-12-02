Westerkirk Capital Inc. Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 881,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,056,000 after acquiring an additional 262,675 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,410,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at $85.22 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

