Westerkirk Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 138,000 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 138,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 1.3% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.12%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

