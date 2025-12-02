Westerkirk Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 40.6% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,705,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

