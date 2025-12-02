19,300 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Purchased by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $494,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,827,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,628,000 after acquiring an additional 846,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after acquiring an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $98,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.92. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.