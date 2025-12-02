Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,537 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

