Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after buying an additional 326,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,661,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Graco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Graco by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,691,000 after buying an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

GGG opened at $82.23 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

