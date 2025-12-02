Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $330.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $601.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.93. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

