Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Decreases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $676,201,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,985,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after buying an additional 847,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $97,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $283.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $287.39.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.