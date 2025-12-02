Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Has $105.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $105,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 26.6%

IEFA stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.31. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

