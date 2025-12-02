Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 215,792 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,792 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,746,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,782,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 197.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 332.4% in the second quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,296 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.55.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile
