Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,725,000 after purchasing an additional 662,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,181,000 after buying an additional 7,356,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,938,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,221,000 after buying an additional 719,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $1,633,157,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,315,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,006,000 after acquiring an additional 563,109 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $198.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.90. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

