Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,819 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $474.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.23 and a 200-day moving average of $444.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

