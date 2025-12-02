Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $254,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

