SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Sold by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,584,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,263,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,795,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 500,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,722,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $602.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $616.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

