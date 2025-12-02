Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM Shares Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 38.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 56,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $424.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 28.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

