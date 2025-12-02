Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Takes $377,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,477,780,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,275 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,509,661 shares of company stock valued at $351,691,810. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.1%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $206.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.03. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

