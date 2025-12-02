Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Buys 12,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Trip.com Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

