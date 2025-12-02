Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Portfolio Design Labs LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $1,604,002,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,409,320,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,396,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $254.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.94 and a 200-day moving average of $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

