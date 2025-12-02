M&T Bank Corp Sells 38,737 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,737 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $93,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.5% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.8% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.6%

KO stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

