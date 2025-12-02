Portfolio Design Labs LLC Invests $651,000 in Cigna Group $CI

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 277.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $273.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.02. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

