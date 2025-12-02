New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $721,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,860 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,989,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,049,000 after buying an additional 571,489 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

