New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.90 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $101,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,488.75. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,421 shares of company stock worth $588,612. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $249.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.35 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $239.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.