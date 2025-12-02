Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Portfolio Design Labs LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,123 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after buying an additional 622,409 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after buying an additional 585,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,486,000 after acquiring an additional 329,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3%

BIL opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.