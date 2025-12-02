Portfolio Design Labs LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Portfolio Design Labs LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,123 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after buying an additional 622,409 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after buying an additional 585,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,486,000 after acquiring an additional 329,728 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Down 0.3%
BIL opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.78.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
