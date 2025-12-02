Pinkerton Wealth LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.2% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 10,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.25, for a total transaction of $2,974,392.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,358,621.50. This represents a 19.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $243.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -935.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $788.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.38.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

