General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Acquired by Portfolio Design Labs LLC

Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 101.5% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $32,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

