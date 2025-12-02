M&T Bank Corp Has $177.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,991,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,861 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $177,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,185,000 after buying an additional 3,254,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,687 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

