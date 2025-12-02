Pinkerton Wealth LLC Invests $3.39 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $167.49 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $5,852,753.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 251,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,818,765.24. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 39,136 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $6,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The trade was a 98.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,065,892 shares of company stock valued at $173,869,312 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.