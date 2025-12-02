Backblaze, Inc. $BLZE Shares Sold by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,221 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Backblaze by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,043,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 260,768 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 32.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 202,609 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 36.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Backblaze by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 139,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BLZE. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Backblaze in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Backblaze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Backblaze stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $263.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. On average, analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

