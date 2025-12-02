Pinkerton Wealth LLC Sells 873,837 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Pinkerton Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873,837 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $126.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
