Virtus Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Global-e Online Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,330.78 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

