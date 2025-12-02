Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1%

APD stock opened at $260.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -402.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.