Virtus Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Virtus Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39,685 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 652.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 70,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 398,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 61,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $557,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $626.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.66 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 8.84%.The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.250–0.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

