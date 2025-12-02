Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 9,964 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

