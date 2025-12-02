Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,855 Solid Biosciences Inc. $SLDB

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 15,188.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SLDB opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $405.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.